Iraq has approved two projects involving the construction of a new civilian airport and a steel plant within a post-war rebuilding scheme, the local media reported on Thursday.

The two projects in the South-Central Al-Diwaniyah Governorate were endorsed by the Supreme Committee for Construction and Investment, which met in the capital Baghdad on Wednesday under Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

Newspapers quoted a statement by Sudani’s office as saying the National Investment Commission would select the contractors for these projects.

The statement did not provide details of the airport but Iraq has been locked in a drive to expand its logistics facilities by building new airports and sea ports.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

