Egypt’s Al-Arish port, which forms part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), received 3,500 tonnes of equipment including two gas turbines for the Al-Arish steam power station project.

The 70-megawatt (MW) plant, which serves the North Sinai Governorate, is being upgraded to 320 MW by Hassan Allam Holding in partnership with General Electric.

SCZONE said in a statement that the equipment was delivered from the Damietta port by heavy load carrier Topaz Moskova, and is the port’s first such heavy shipment since it restarted operations in January 2021.

Yehia Zaki, Chairman of SCZONE said its ports are receiving different kind of vessels within the framework of the government’s vision to enhance the country’s ports infrastructure.

SCZone is currently building two new berths at Al-Arish port with a length of 250 metres and 915 metres length each, and a breakwater with a length of 1,250 metres.

