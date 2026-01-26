Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has completed 65% of the construction works on a 1,500-m bridge project featuring two lanes in each direction, providing direct access to and from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour.

Dubai Harbour is a landmark waterfront destination that hosts the largest yacht marinas in the Middle East.

According to RTA, the project contractor has completed 90% works related to upgrading and adjusting utility services intersecting with the project, alongside the implementation of approved traffic diversions.

These measures ensure smooth traffic flow and the continued progress of construction and road works in line with the approved schedule, it stated.

On completion, it will boast two lanes in each direction, providing direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road to the landmark waterfront destination with a total capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour.

With the construction work in full swing, the Dubai Harbour Bridge project is likely to be completed in the third quarter, it added.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the project includes the construction of a bridge extending from Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the American University in Dubai, passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street and Al Falak Street, and crossing over King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, before connecting to Dubai Harbour Street.

"It spans 1,500m and comprises two lanes in each direction. The project also includes at-grade improvement works at four key intersections along the corridor: Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street intersection, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street intersection, and Dubai Harbour Street. Once completed, the project will enhance traffic flow and reduce travel time from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes,” he added.

