ArabFinance: East Delta Electricity Production Company (EDEPC) is planning to build 125 megawatts (MW) combined cycle power unit at El-Arish plant, with over EGP 2 billion worth of investments, Al Mal News reported, citing informed sources at the Egyptian electricity ministry.

EDEPC is in negotiations with North Sinai Governorate for the allocation of a piece of land to build the new plant in the next fiscal year, sources added.

The company is testing the performance of two power units in Damietta plant with a collective capacity of 250 MW, before transferring them to El-Arish plant, to avoid building new units, Chairman of EDEPC Mohamed Abu Senna revealed.

The top official noted that transferring units from Damietta to North Sinai will cost EGP 379 million.

EDEPC signed agreement with Hassan Allam Holding and General Electric to transfer the units which is expected to take place in March, Abu Senna unveiled, adding that units will start operations once transferred.