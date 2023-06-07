Arab Finance: The consortium of Japan’s Hitachi ABB Power Grids and Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works (SSEM) will start testing the Egyptian-Saudi power interconnection project’s transformers stations in July, Asharq Business reported, citing government sources familiar with the matter on June 6th.

Trial operation of the project is set to start by the end of May 2025, while the official operation of the project’s first and second phases will begin in June 2025 and November 2025, respectively, with a capacity of 1,500 megawatts (MWs) each.

The project is the first large-scale high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection in the MENA region, including three substations connected via overhead power transmission lines of 1,350 kilometers (km) in length and submarine cables of 22 km.

It will supply the power flow between Egypt’s Badr City and Saudi Arabia’s El-Madinah El-Munawara via Tabuk.

