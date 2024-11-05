MUSCAT: Egypt-based infrastructure developer Madkour Group has announced that it was been awarded a contract for the construction of a major grid station that will support the evacuation of power from a new wind farm planned for development at Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate. The client is the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the operator of the country’s national grid.

With this contract, the New Cairo headquartered Madkour Group marks its debut in Oman’s energy infrastructure sector.

In a post, Madkour Group said it will construct a 132kV grid station linked to a wind farm of capacity ranging from 100-200 MW slated to come up at Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. A 132kV overhead line will also be laid connecting the new grid station to the Al Jawabi substation.

“This strategic project is part of the development of the Jaalan Bani Bu Ali wind farm, which has a production capacity of 100-200 megawatts that will contribute to increasing renewable energy generation in Oman and supporting the country's climate goals. This project reaffirms Madkour’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040 for a sustainable future, through reinforcing the transition to renewable energy,” the company added.

Significantly, the Jaalan Bani Bu Ali wind farm is one of five wind-based Independent Power Projects (IPPs) currently under competitive procurement by Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), the exclusive procurer of power and water in the Sultanate of Oman.

Also slated for commercial launch over the course of 2027 are: Duqm Wind IPP (234-270 MW capacity project to be located at Ras Madrakah in Al Duqm for commercial operation in Q4 2027; Mahout Wind I IPP (342-400 MW project to come up at Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate for commercial operation in Q4 2027); Dhofar Wind II IPP (114-132 MW scheme planned on Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar Governorate for launch in Q2 2027), and Sadah Wind IPP (81-99 MW farm to be developed at a site located in Sadah in Dhofar Governorate for commercial operation in Q4 2027).

In September, following a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process, Nama PWP qualified a total 11 applicants to compete for one or more of the five wind IPPs. Awards are anticipated in the first half of next year.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

