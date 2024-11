CAIRO: Egypt will pay back arrears to Russia for its Dabaa nuclear power plant project, the Egyptian cabinet said on Tuesday, without saying how much is owed.

The power plant is being built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom at a reported cost of $30 billion, and will consist of four power units with a combined capacity of 4.8 gigawatts.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine AwadallaEditing by Peter Graff)