India’s engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured “large” grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East.



The L&T unit will engineer, procure and construct a 400 kV substation in the UAE for direct interconnection with Oman, L&T said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.



Currently, the network in Oman is connected to the GCC Grid through the UAE’s grid at 220kV with a capacity of 400 megawatts (MW). The direct interconnection between Oman and the GCC grid involves constructing two 400 kV power transmission substations - the Ibri substation in Oman and the Baynunah substation in the UAE, along with expanding the existing Al-Sila substation, according to the website of the GCCIA (GCC Interconnection Authority).

The PT&D vertical also secured a contract for building a set of new 132kV substations in the Middle East. No other details were given.



Another order was also bagged for the turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines associated with the integration of renewable energy power plants in Saudi Arabia, the statement said.



The exact value of the contracts was not given, but L&T puts the value of “large” orders between INR 25 billion – INR 50 billion($281.66- $563.32 million).

(1 US Dollar = 88.77 Indian rupees)

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.