Egypt has completed 95 percent of its $1.8 billion electricity interconnection project with Saudi Arabia, with the first phase set to be operational by year-end or early 2026, according to a media report.



The work includes the construction of 862 towers and the installation of 330 km extra-high-voltage cables and power lines within Egypt, Asharq Business, an Arabic news portal, reported, quoting an unnamed Egyptian government official.



The contractors are currently conducting final testing in preparation for the project’s launch, the report said.



According to ASSO Group, the project features a ±500kV, 3,000 megawatts (MW) HVDC transmission system spanning the northern part of the Red Sea’s Gulf of Aqaba.



It comprises 23 kilometres (km) of submarine cables and 1,300km of land cables, connecting Cairo’s Badr Substation to Madinah East Substation in Saudi Arabia, with a tap at Tabuk.



Launched in 2012, the Saudi-Egyptian electricity interconnection project was estimated to cost nearly $1.8 billion.



In February, Asharq Business reported that the first phase was to be activated in June with a capacity of 1,500 MW, quoting Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.



The second phase would follow, and interconnection between the two grids would bring the total capacity to almost 3,000 MW on completion.



AtkinsRéalis is delivering Project Management Office (PMO) and engineering design review services.

Hitachi Energy is implementing the project in partnership with local contractors.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

