Iraq’s electricity production has increased to 28,000 megawatts (MW), up from 19,000 MW in 2022, Electricity Minister Ziyad Fadhil has announced.

Fadhil told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that 15,000 MW would also be added from ongoing projects, including solar, thermal, and combined-cycle plants.

The first phase of plant expansions is expected to add 10,000 MW, while contracts worth 15,000 MW have been signed with Germany’s Siemens and 24,000 MW with US-based GE Vernova as part of a broader strategy to end chronic power shortages.

The cabinet approved a new “economic operation” model aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs, endorsed Siemens Energy’s project implementation under the 2025 budget, and granted Fadhil exceptional powers to bypass standard contracting procedures to speed up delivery.

Support for private-sector power projects was also approved, including guarantees to purchase electricity from major plants, such as Al-Faw (3,000 MW), Kirkuk (1,500 MW), Al-Najaf (1,500 MW), Baghdad/Abu Ghraib (3,000 MW), and Al-Yusufiyah (1,800 MW).

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.