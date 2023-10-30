Egyptian system integrator Giza Systems announced on Sunday that it is implementing a Substations Monitoring and Analytics project for the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) in the Cairo Zone.

The industrial internet of things (IIoT) project, which is a first for EETC, is regarded as a steppingstone for the utility towards the digital transformation of its grid, Giza Systems said in a press statement.

This initiative is being directly overseen by Sabah Mashaly, Chairman of EETC, and Gamal Abdel-Nasser, EETC Vice Chairman of the Northern Zone, the statement said.

The project scope encompasses the development of an IIoT solution that enables remote monitoring, analytics, and supervision of critical alarms within EETC's high-voltage substations. Additionally, the project will deliver a centralised control centre, enabling EETC to manage 20 substations remotely.

Amr Sherif, Giza Systems' Digital Energy General Manager, said: "With the rising demand for energy, driven by population growth and expansion across various sectors, the digital transformation of the energy sector is no longer a mere trend; it is an imperative. This is especially relevant given global challenges related to the availability and cost volatility of conventional energy resources, as well as concerns about their environmental impact."

The statement said the system will enhance the availability of electrical energy sources for sustainable energy provision and thus, reduce power outages.

