Saudi Arabia - Ensana, Europe’s leading health spa and wellness hotel group, has entered a strategic partnership with Saudi-based hospitality operator Dyafa and the Municipality of Al-Ahsa to develop and operate a 224-room health spa resort in Ain Najm, located in the historic city of Al Hofuf, Eastern Province.

The collaboration was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a step forward in establishing Al-Ahsa as a premier destination for medical wellness and therapeutic tourism in the Kingdom.

The project, set to operate under the Ensana brand, represents a fusion of global wellness expertise and local hospitality excellence. Ensana brings its legacy of integrative health therapies, clinical-grade spa treatments, and international marketing reach, while Dyafa contributes deep operational capabilities, a culturally attuned guest experience, and an extensive presence in the Saudi market.

Backed by the Ministry of Tourism and with full support from the Municipality of Al-Ahsa, the resort aims to deliver transformative wellness experiences rooted in both advanced health science and local heritage.

“The Municipality of Al-Ahsa is proud to champion this transformative project, which integrates international excellence with local ambition,” said Esam AlMulla, Mayor of Al-Ahsa. “By empowering partnerships with world-class operators like Ensana and Dyafa, we are creating new economic opportunities and placing Al-Ahsa on the global tourism map.”

“This project marks an important milestone for Ensana’s expansion into the Middle East,” said Frank Halmos, CEO of Ensana. “Ain Najm will offer a unique blend of evidence-based health spa therapies and Al-Ahsa’s natural charm — a destination for those seeking holistic healing in an authentic setting.”

“We are proud to partner with Ensana to bring world-class wellness experiences to Saudi Arabia,” said Hammad AlHammad, Founder and CEO of Dyafa. “This resort is not only a celebration of Al-Ahsa’s rich heritage but also a step forward in realizing Vision 2030’s ambition to redefine Saudi hospitality through innovation and international collaboration.” -TradeArabia News Service

