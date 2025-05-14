ABU DHABI - ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries today announced that its shares have been selected for inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index after successfully meeting the MSCI’s established eligibility criteria.

The inclusion will take effect on 2nd June 2025.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index serves as a benchmark for the performance of prominent large and mid-cap publicly listed companies in 24 emerging market countries.

ADNOC Gas becomes the third ADNOC company to be admitted to the Index, and its inclusion marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its global investment profile.

The development is set to increase the company’s visibility among international institutional investors, which could improve passive cash inflows by between $300 to $500 million and facilitate a more diversified investor base.

Fatema Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer at ADNOC Gas, said, “We are delighted that ADNOC Gas has been included in the MSCI Emerging Market Index. The inclusion supports our ambition to attract a broader and more diversified base of institutional investors and should drive greater liquidity in ADNOC Gas stock."

Al Nuaimi added that the recent $2.84 billion marketed offering, which increased the company’s free float by 80 percent, has already led to a sixfold rise in average daily trading volume. She highlighted that the continued strategic focus on growth is expected to deliver additional value for shareholders through 2025 and beyond.

ADNOC Gas’ exceptional performance since its 2023 listing is a result of disciplined execution of its growth strategy, which includes a commitment to invest $15 billion in attractive opportunities from 2025 to 2029. The company has a robust pipeline of growth initiatives, including major projects aimed at enhancing its position as a leading global supplier of gas.

The strategy aims to deliver a 40 percent increase in EBITDA between 2023 and 2029, supported by a diversified portfolio of projects designed to maximise value creation.

With greater exposure to institutional investors, ADNOC Gas is well-positioned to benefit from increased liquidity, deeper market penetration, and enhanced stock visibility. The company anticipates that the inclusion should result in higher trading volumes and improved investor engagement, further solidifying its position as a leading energy player in the global market.

Additionally, ADNOC Gas’ efforts to increase the free float, along with its growing strategic investments, should support its long-term goal of enhancing shareholder returns.



