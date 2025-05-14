Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has unveiled the design for Oystra, a mixed-use development located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Oystra is a 128,000 sq m seafront development of 950 one- to four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and waterfront villas, together with extensive shopping, dining and leisure amenities.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects to give more than 75% of its apartments unobstructed views of the sea, the development’s fluid geometries encompass large balconies and terraces shaped to echo the rippled patterns carved by waves in sand. These balconies serve as seamless extensions of each apartment’s living space while also shading the interiors from direct sunlight.

Oystra’s sculptural 20-storey waterfront towers are set within its 42,000 sq m site of landscaped gardens, courtyards, swimming pools and beach club overlooking the bay, while the rooftop restaurant and 360 deg infinity pool give panoramic views of Al Marjan Island and the Arabian Sea.

The development connects directly with Al Marjan Island’s tree-lined coastal promenade, giving residents pedestrian access throughout the island via this sheltered shoreline walkway cooled by the prevailing north-westerly winds blowing inland from the sea.

Environmental simulations maximised efficiencies in site conditions, structure, and orientation, while digital mapping analysis optimised the design's external solar shading and enhanced natural ventilation. The development will integrate seawater-based cooling and an insulating cavity between the building envelope and the project's façades that are exposed to direct sunlight. These strategies will reduce energy demand for cooling while enhancing interior comfort in Ras Al Khaimah’s arid climate.

Christos Passas, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, said: “Our collaboration with Richmind is the result of shared ambition and creative dialogue. Oystra’s sculptural design is inspired by the natural energies of the sea and the sky, responding to its environment with a sense of dynamism and openness.”

Mohammad Rafiee, Chief Executive Officer of Richmind, said: “Oystra reflects our passion for visionary design, lifestyle innovation, and a bold approach to shaping spaces that inspire and endure through time. Working with Zaha Hadid Architects has been both a privilege and a purposeful choice. We share a vision rooted in bold thinking, design excellence, and a deep commitment to originality.”

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said: “Al Marjan has become a canvas for exceptional developments, and Oystra is a strong addition to Ras Al Khaimah’s narrative, reflecting the forward-thinking developments that align perfectly with Al Marjan Island's ambition and vision.” - TradeArabia News Service

