The Saudi-Egypt interconnection project is progressing as scheduled and would be completed on time in the first quarter of 2026, an Egyptian newspaper said on Thursday.

The Arabic language daily Addustour quoted a source at the Egyptian Electricity and Renewable Energy Ministry as saying there would be no delay in the project.

“There will be no delay in this project…both countries are keen to complete the project and start power exchange in the first quarter of 2026,” the source said.

The source confirmed that the project will have a transmission capacity of 3,000 megawatts (MW), adding that Egypt’s share of investments in the project is 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($322 million).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

