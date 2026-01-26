DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 65 percent of the construction works on a 1,500-metre bridge project featuring two lanes in each direction, providing direct access to and from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour. Dubai Harbour is a landmark waterfront destination that hosts the largest yacht marinas in the Middle East.

The project contractor has completed 90 percent of works related to upgrading and adjusting utility services intersecting with the project, alongside the implementation of approved traffic diversions. These measures ensure smooth traffic flow and the continued progress of construction and road works in line with the approved schedule. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the current year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “The project includes the construction of a bridge extending from Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the American University in Dubai, passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street and Al Falak Street, and crossing over King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, before connecting to Dubai Harbour Street.”

“The bridge spans 1,500 metres and comprises two lanes in each direction, with a total capacity of approximately 6,000 vehicles per hour. The project also includes at-grade improvement works at four key intersections along the corridor: Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street intersection, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street intersection, and Dubai Harbour Street. Once completed, the project will enhance traffic flow and reduce travel time from 12 minutes to just 3 minutes,” he added.