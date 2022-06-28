Saudi-Egyptian joint venture AkamAlRajhi Developments has launched DOSE project on the North coast at an investment of about 8 billion Egyptian pounds ($426 million).

Board member Hisham Kandil told Zawya Projects that 125-acre project, which would be completed in four phases, includes chalets, standalone villas, twin-townhouses, and serviced units.

He added that construction would start in November 2022 and finish in four years.

Cairo-based K&D Designs and United States-based SB Architects are the main consultants for the project.

AkamAlRajhi Developments is a joint venture between Egypt’s Akam Developments and Saudi’s AlRajhi Group.

(1 US Dollar = 18.77 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)