Egypt’s Minister of the Environment Yasmine Fouad met with representatives of the Waterway Real Estate Development Company and some researchers from a German research centre to discuss the establishment of the first centre for recycling construction and demolition waste in Egypt.

The meeting, which was also attended by several officials from the Ministry of Environment, aimed to explore the opportunities and challenges of implementing the project, which will recycle construction and demolition waste into products that can be used in the building sector.

Fouad said that the ministry is keen to provide technical support and create a conducive environment for environmental investment, especially in the field of waste. She added that the project will be a model that will provide the necessary technology and mechanisms to expand this type of project in Egypt.

Fouad also expressed her hope that the project will be one of the outcomes of the first environmental and climate investment conference in Egypt, which is scheduled to be held next month. She said that the project is a unique example of cooperation between Egypt and Germany, as well as between research institutions and the private sector. She stressed the importance of raising awareness about achieving sustainability in the construction sector.

The meeting agreed to hold another meeting with the Building and Housing Research Center to discuss the research on recycling construction and demolition waste, the implementation methods of the project, and the possibility of cooperation between different partners.

A draft contract for the project was also presented, which is expected to be signed during the environmental and climate investment conference, as a pioneering model for recycling construction and demolition waste in Egypt.

