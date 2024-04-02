Egypt - Capital Link Developments has contracted with Master Link for Construction to undertake construction work in the first phase of the Kardia project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) for EGP 570m. The contract encompasses the construction works of the first phase, which is scheduled to be completed in April 2025.

The Kardia project is situated in the NAC’s R8 and includes residential, commercial, and administrative components, along with integrated services.

The total investment for the project exceeds EGP 5bn. It spans an area of 22 feddans with a built-up area of approximately 184,000 sqm.

The project comprises 951 residential units across the ground floor and seven additional floors, with plans to commence project handovers in mid-2026.

In addition to the Kardia project, the company owns mixed-use projects in the NAC, including Verona Mall, Solano Mall, Dorado Mall, Laval Mall, and a tourism project in Sahl Hasheesh in the Red Sea, which will be announced soon.

Chairperson of Master Link for Construction, Ahmed Youssef, highlighted the company’s extensive experience since its inception in the Egyptian market in 2005.

They have carried out various contracting works for government agencies, including Cairo Airport and infrastructure works for the General Authority for Roads and Bridges. Additionally, they have worked with banks such as Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt.

Currently, the company is constructing four commercial malls with a business volume of approximately EGP 2bn in the New Administrative Capital.

