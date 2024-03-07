Dubai Sports Council has announced it will soon start work on the new Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club stadium at Al Ruwayyah 3 and the new Al Wasl Club stadium at Al Jaddaf, in the emirate following the approval of its architectural designs by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and President of Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club.

These stadiums are being designed in such a way that they can accommodate over 20,000 spectators each, reported Wam.

The Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium has an avant-garde design featuring a lofty circular roof supported by columns simulating the moon, and outer space symbolising unity and balance. The stadium also features eco-friendly systems and a design that aligns seamlessly with smart city requirements.

With an innovative ‘city within a city’ design concept, the Al Wasl Club Stadium exemplifies Dubai’s unique urban identity through its integration of open spaces.

Dubai Sports Council pointed out that the design of the stadium was also aligned with sustainability principles and the requirements of smart cities, thus reflecting a forward-thinking approach to stadium architecture.

"The project demonstrates the dynamic evolution of Dubai's sporting sector and the emirate’s dedication to enhancing sporting achievements and widening the fan base. It also underscores Dubai's ambition to solidify its position as a leading global sports hub, in line with its future aspirations," remarked Council Chairman Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"Furthermore, the project aims to bolster Dubai's clubs by enhancing their facilities and stadiums, thereby supporting their development strategies and nurturing local talent. The project is also designed to meet the future needs of the two premier clubs, which are among the largest and most esteemed in both the country and the region,” he added.

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, and Council Vice Chairman, said this project is set to make a significant contribution to both the sporting community and society at large and play a crucial role in future sports development plans.

Al Tayer will be setting up dedicated team comprising officials of Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Sports Council, Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club, and Al Wasl Club to oversee the stadium project.

Their first task is to assign the construction work to a specialised firm committed to ensuring the highest quality standards and completing the project within the agreed timeframe, he added.

