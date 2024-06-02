Kuwait-based Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has awarded contracts worth KD173.5 million ($564 million) for the construction of roads and other infrastructure works related to the 13,812 residential units coming up within South Sabah Al Ahmad City, located 80km south of Kuwait City.

The first contract worth KD93.7 million was awarded to China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited for the construction and maintenance of road and infrastructure networks for 7,623 residential units for the suburbs (N5, N7, N9, N10), while the second one for the works related to 6,189 residential units for the suburbs (N4, N6, N8) was clinched by Sinohydro Corporation after both the Chinese firms emerged as the lowest bidders.

Announcing this, Deputy Director General for Oversight and Information Systems Affairs, Amina Abdul Karim Al Awadhi, said the entire work will be completed by both companies within a period of 900 days.

The scope of work includes implementation of rain, sewage, irrigation, treated water and fresh water networks in addition to implementing the traffic works necessary for the project.

Also it will see the implementation of civil works for telephone networks, road lighting, electrical cable crossings, and irrigation tank buildings and substations, she stated.

The duo will also implement the first, second and surface asphalt layers for secondary and collector roads in residential suburbs as part of the project infrastructure work.

Al Awadhi said the tender for the third contract for the infrastructure of the remaining residential plots for the suburbs was currently on the table.

The scope of work includes construction and maintenance of road and infrastructure networks related to 6,568 plots, thus bringing the number of plots in the city to 20,830, she added.

