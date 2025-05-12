QS Maritime, the operator of Oman’s Shinas Port, has announced that it plans to launch work on the expansion and modernisation of the Port before the end of this year.

The upgrade project at the Port in Northern Oman, costing nearly 77 million Omani rials ($200 million), is expected to be completed within five – seven years, it said in a statement carried by the official Oman News Agency on Sunday.

Abdulbaqi bin Ahmed al Kindi, CEO of QS Maritime, said the construction work will be undertaken by a company specialising in port and maritime development.

The first phase of the project will include expanding the port's current basin to the south, in addition to constructing a new breakwater on the north side to enable the port to receive larger vessels and enhance its operational efficiency.

He added that the upgrade will boost the port’s total area to 1.8 million square metres, which will include dedicated sites for fuel tanks, factories, and various warehouses targeting re-export and the local market.

A new sea route between Shinas Port and Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port will begin operating during the last quarter of this year, he said, adding that the passenger line will operate two trips per week using ferries with a capacity of 200 passengers and their vehicles.

The report noted that Shinas Port witnessed significant growth in commercial activity during the first quarter of 2025, with the number of ships surging to 306, compared to 119 during the same period in 2024.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

