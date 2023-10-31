Dubai-based Azizi Developments announced on Tuesday that Park Avenue Ill, part of its Park Avenue project located in MBR City, has achieved 67 percent completion and is on track for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.

"Work is rapidly progressing on Park Avenue lll, with overall structure and blockwork being 100 percent complete and internal plaster at 96 percent. Tiling, HVAC, and MEP now stand at 54 percent, 36 percent, and 55 percent, respectively, while the swimming pool is at 37 percent. Overall finishes are now 45 percent complete," the developer said in a press statement. The project features 372 homes and 29 retail units, the statement said

Azizi said it has already completed over 40 out of the 75 buildings in its master planned community Riviera, in close proximity to Park Avenue project.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

