Top architecture and engineering firm Dewan has invited architects and engineers from across the globe to submit building design proposals for a rehabilitation centre for terror victims in Iraq as part of the Tamayouz Excellence Award programme.

Tamayouz Excellence Award programme champions and celebrates the best architecture in Iraq and worldwide. The exciting international award focuses on designs that respond to the local challenges in Iraq.

The annual open-ideas architectural competition was founded to empower young architects worldwide and provide crucial guidance to excel in the industry.

The coveted first prize is six-month employment at Dewan, renewable up to one year with a salary of AED10,000 per ($2,720) month or a cash alternative of $6,000.

The second prize is $3,000 plus a certificate of award and the third is a 1,000 plus a certificate of award.

On the eligibility criteria, Dewan said architects, students, engineers and designers can take part in the competition. It can be either as individuals or team (maximum of six members). The deadline for submitting the entries has been set at October 1.

Dewan said the rehabilitation centre should provide a safe and comfortable space for patients and have the facilities to support their health, psychological and physical needs.

The facility will be developed on a 50,337 sq m site in the prestigious Zayouna area of Baghdad. It’s located on the Al Rusafa side of the Iraqi capital, with the Army Canal on its north side and the Mohammed Al Qassim Expressway on the south.

The area is considered wealthy, and the communities are home to senior officers of the Iraqi military. The Tuesday Central Market, public and private schools, the teacher's training institute, and the Al-Firdaws family swimming pool are within the residential community, stated Dewan.

The top architecture company said these centres will be strictly for rehabilitation and not medical treatment.

Specialists at these units will work positively with injured people allowing them to reach their full potential and help them from coping mechanisms for the memories formed around the traumatic experiences.

The centres will help people develop their skills and confidence to rejoin society and the job market. Each facility will contain indoor and outdoor spaces for social interaction, sporting activities and learning, it stated.

Mohamed Al Assam, the founder and chairman of Dewan, was involved with the Tamayouz Excellence Award for many years as both an avid supporter, member of the Advisory Board and jury member for various competitions.

Tamayouz is a collection of awards that celebrate the best architecture worldwide and the achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to humanity.

Ammar Al Assam, CEO of Dewan Architects, said the exciting international award will focus on designs that respond to the local challenges in Iraq, he stated.

The award submissions must include facilities for each of the five pillars of the rehabilitation centre, health, safety and privacy, hope, psychological rehabilitation, training and capacity building, he added.

Through this award scheme, Dewan was encouraging the participation of multidisciplinary teams, he added.

Judges of the single-stage competition will identify the most appropriate proposal that best translates and satisfies the award’s objectives.

Besides Mohamed Al Assam, the Founder of Dewan Architects and Engineers, the other award jury members include big regional players such as Prof Jala Makhzoumi (Beirut - UNIT 44); Prof Wendy Pullan (Cambridge University); Prof Shaban Taha (Cairo - Shoubra University); Nadia Habash (Ramallah - Head Engineering Association in Palestine); Dr Davide Ponzini (Milan - Politecnico di Milano); Lucinda Anis (London - Kommune Studio); Kathy Basheva (London – Studio Basheva); Ahmed Al-Azzawi (Milton Keynes – Dewan Award coordinator of Tamayouz); Ahmed Al Mallak (Founding Director - Tamayouz Excellence Award).

The judges will shortlist the entries in October and the finalists will be announced the next month.

The winner will be announced at the annual Tamayouz Excellence Award Ceremony to be held by year-end.

