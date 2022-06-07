Leading Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan has started the construction works on the W Residences Dubai, a key development being set up in Downtown area at an investment of AED1 billion ($27.2 million).

The scope of work involves excavation, shoring and pilling work which is being handled by Stromek Emirates Foundations.

With work in full swing, the first standalone residences in the world under the iconic lifestyle W Hotels brand, is due for completion by the end of 2025.

Dar Al Arkan has signed up BHNS Engineering Consultants as the Architect of Records to supervise the construction of the enabling package.

On the key Dubai project, Vice Chairman Ziad El Chaar said: "W Residences Dubai, which has been fully sold out, is our third project in Downtown Dubai area after Urban Oasis with Interiors by Missoni and Davinci Tower with interiors by Pagani and I believe it’s a unique and fulfilling location to own your dream W branded home and our proposition catering to the needs of discerning clientele."

"Our experience in delivering high-end co-branded homes with global brands like Elie Saab, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Pagani and Missoni puts us in a unique position to always bring the best, most desirable residential spaces to our customers," he stated.

Strategically located, the W Residences Dubai is minutes away from Dubai International Airport, 10 minutes from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and a few minutes away from The Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping malls.

Construction work on the Downtown project is likely to be completed by December 2025, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).