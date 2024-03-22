South Korean company Daewoo E&C has started erecting bridges linking main berths at Iraq’s Faw Port with its container yard, an Iraqi official has said.

Most of the port’s five main jetties have been completed while the sprawling container yard is under construction at what is slated to become one of the world’s largest container terminals with a design capacity of 99 million tonnes per year.

“The contactor has started work to erect the bridges that will link the container yard with the main jetties...the Company has completed the construction of most jetties, including jetties 3 and 4 which will be finished next month,” said Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of the General Company for Ports in Iraq, a subsidiary of the Transport Ministry.

Daewoo is building Faw Port in South Iraq under a $2.6 billion contract which stipulates completing the project before the end of 2025.

