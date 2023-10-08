Iraq has completed nearly 80 percent of the Grand Faw Port, one of the world’s largest container terminals, and is planning to fully put it into service in 2025, an official said on Friday.

The Transport Ministry is preparing a plan to commission the Southern Port on a trial basis before it launching full operations, said Nassir Al-Assadi, an adviser to Iraq’s Prime Minister for transport affairs.

"The Transport Ministry is currently working on an operation strategy for the Port so we can commission it at full capacity without any hurdles,” he said.

Daewoo E&C of South Korea is constructing Faw Port’s infrastructure under a $2.6 billion contract awarded by the Transport Ministry nearly four years ago.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

