Infrastructure projects within Grand Faw Port have made significant progress, according to a report by the government newspaper Al-Sabah.

The report quoted Ministry of Transport’s Director of Media Office Maytham Al-Safi as saying that 90 percent of the first section of the road linking Faw Port and the planned Development Road, and 67 percent of the bridges on the highway which links the Submerged Tunnel with Development Road are complete.

He said quays 3 and 4 of the Port’s five quays will be delivered in the “coming days," adding that the mega port is on track to open as scheduled in 2025.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

