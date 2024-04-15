Iraq intends to award new projects as part of the Grand Faw Port, including a gas treatment plant and a massive grain warehouse, an official has said.

The Faw Port, slated one of the world’s largest 20 container terminals, is expected to be commissioned in early 2025, Maytham Safi, information director at the Transport Ministry, told the official Alsabah daily on Sunday.

“There will be no change in the inauguration date as most of the Port’s piers have been completed…new projects at the Port will also be awarded in 2024, including a naval base, a gas processing station and a large grain warehouse,” he said.

South Korea’s Daewoo is building the Port under a $2.6 billion contract.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

