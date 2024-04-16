Iraq’s $17 billion Development Road project linking Basra to Turkey will significantly reduce shipping costs, according to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

Speaking to members of the Iraqi community in the US on Sunday, Sudani said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Baghdad shortly to sign an agreement for the rail and motorway project that is expected to be completed in 2029.

“This project and the Faw Port project will create a new Iraq….the Development Road project will largely reduce shipping costs and time,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

