UAE-based The Luxe Developers has appointed China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC ME) as the main contractor for its 1.5 billion UAE dirhams ($408 million) Oceano development located on Al Marjan Island in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah emirate.

S.S. Lootah Foundations has completed all enabling works, including shoring, piling and excavation for the 18-storey twin-tower featuring 206 unts including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, six penthouses, and the two exclusive sky villas

Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: China State Construction’s expertise will ensure the project meets the criteria of the company’s overseas and local ultra-high-net-worth clientele.

Tian Sanchuan, President of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) (), added that the as the main contractor, the company looks forward to leveraging its extensive experience and expertise to meets the client’s highest standards,

Due for completion in 2026, Oceano will have a total built-up area (BUA) of 79,000 square metres with amenities that include an infinity pool, fitness facilities and spa. It includes what the developer claims to the most expensive residences in RAK, The Celest and The Stellar, priced at over AED 90 million each.

