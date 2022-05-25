The Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Ajman government and Solidere International, has unveiled plans for the development of 21 exclusive villas on Al Zorah’s beachfront in the emirate of Ajman.

Designed with families in mind, the development comprises 21 private, ultra- luxurious villas with uninterrupted sea views, nestled within a secure, gated community.

Located at the heart of Al Zorah’s beachfront, adjacent to The Oberoi Beach Resort, the premium lifestyle and leisure community offers a limited number of 5,651 sq ft luxury villas, spanning an area of 10.000 sq ft.

Commenting on the new launch, Al Zorah CEO George Saad said: "The Exclusive 21 development offers direct access to a private beach and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, making it an exciting opportunity for those seeking privacy and exclusivity in a natural setting with an urban feel."

"In addition to quality design and luxurious indoor and outdoor spaces, it invites discerning residents to enjoy all the premium features within the iconic Al Zorah destination, such as The Oberoi Beach Resort, the Al Zorah Golf Club and its 18-hole championship golf course, and Al Zorah Marina 1 and Park," he noted.

The project is ideally placed to allow residents access to the wider Al Zorah community and its world-class amenities. In addition, it offers a natural environment and a medley of beachside activities for adults and children alike.

Set in 5.4 million square meters of virgin coastal land studded with creeks and mangrove forests, Al Zorah is a mixed-use development focused on healthy living and tourism. With world-class resorts, residences, commercial spaces, and wellness and leisure facilities, it presents a perfect blend of the natural and the urban.

