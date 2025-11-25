Jeddah-based Al Khomasiah Group will develop two residential towers in Masar Destination, a mixed-use development in Makkah, with investments exceeding one billion Saudi riyals ($266.63 million).

The announcement was made during Cityscape Global 2025 in Riyadh.

The projects will be developed in collaboration with Saudi-listed Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction (Masar) and BLME Capital.

Partnership details weren't disclosed.

The project will consist of 547 residential units in the third zone of Masar destination, a zone in close proximity to the shopping mall and the Haramain High-Speed Railway station.

No construction timeline was given.

This month Masar signed three reservation agreements to sell land plots within the Masar Destination for SAR 689.3 million.

Masar Destination spans 1.2 million square metres, divided into key development zones, each with its own distinct set of offerings and facilities. It will have 158,000 sqm of open space and a 3.65 km long pedestrian boulevard.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.