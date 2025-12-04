Muscat - Dakhliyah governorate has initiated work on two major tourism development projects aimed at enhancing visitor services and upgrading key natural attractions. The Al Jabal Al Sharqi Oasis project and the Jabal Shams – Grand Canyon Front Project are part of broader efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure and accommodate growing visitor numbers.

The Al Jabal Al Sharqi Oasis project has reached 10% completion, with an investment of RO293,469. Current works include constructing deep water tanks for spring collection, site levelling, landscaping, and installation of public facilities. Footpaths, shaded seating, a children’s play area, parking zones, and internal and external lighting systems are also under development.

The project further features a pedestrian bridge, retaining walls, and engineering consultancy services to ensure long-term sustainability.

Phase One of the Jabal Shams Front Project, covering essential infrastructure at the ‘Grand Canyon of Oman’, has reached 3% completion with an investment of RO2.94mn. Works include site surveys, excavation, construction of a main gateway, and perimeter fencing. Key elements of the masterplan include public restrooms, information points, walkways, service buildings, landscaped areas, viewing platforms overlooking the mountain range, and dedicated family zones.

Officials highlighted that the projects reflect the governorate’s commitment to sustainable tourism development, improved accessibility, and high-quality environmental design. Once completed, they are expected to attract more domestic and international tourists, create opportunities for local communities, and strengthen Dakhliyah’s position as a leading tourism destination in Oman.

In parallel, Al Hamra wilayat is seeing progress on municipal services and infrastructure projects valued at over RO8.5mn. Eng Suleiman bin Hamad al Sunaidi, Director General of Dakhliyah Municipality, recently conducted a field visit to assess construction work. The internal roads project is 88% complete in its second phase, improving connectivity across residential areas and key service points. Meanwhile, the Misfat Al Abriyeen development project has reached 28% completion, further enhancing the wilayat’s urban and tourism landscape.

These initiatives form part of the governorate’s broader strategy to integrate tourism, urban development, and sustainable infrastructure, supporting Oman’s long-term vision for regional growth and visitor engagement

