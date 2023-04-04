Spain-based global infrastructure company Acciona said it will reduce its carbon footprint by 40 percent using low-emissions circular steel in the renovation and expansion of Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), awarded to the company last year.

The company has given CELSA Group the mandate to supply 7,000 tonnes of corrugated steel, which will have a circular and low-emissions origin, Acciona said in a press statement.

Ferrous waste from the old Palma airport terminal will be processed by the demolition contractor and supplied to CELSA Group, which will produce the corrugated steel using electric arc furnace technology, powered exclusively by electricity from renewable sources.

Acciona will receive this steel and use it in the construction of reinforced concrete structural elements in the refurbishment and expansion of the new terminal, the statement noted.

The project advances circularity in the use of materials, as the steel that is obtained during demolition will return to the airport in the form of material to be used in its renovation and expansion. This also achieves a reduction of more than 40 percent of the emissions associated with the product compared to the average of steel mills with similar technology in Spain.

In addition, using this type of steel avoids the release of over 1,900 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the equivalent use of a conventional product.

The increasing use of sustainable construction materials is part of the company’s 2025 Sustainability Master Plan, which includes the implementation of a zero-carbon model in its corporate purchasing policy. Other Acciona initiatives to reduce emissions in construction works includes the use of low-emission green concrete and steel, and use of electric machinery, local raw materials and renewable energy in other projects.

