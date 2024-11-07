Abu Dhabi-listed Modon Holding has launched the “east hill” at Nawayef, a luxury residential neighbourhood on Hudayriyat Island.

The project is inspired by the Californian coastal community of Newport Hills, which has coastlines and easy access to beaches.

The exclusive neighbourhood is built on a 60-metre manmade hill, featuring three collections of four- to eight-bedroom luxury properties.



No financial details or construction timelines were given.

