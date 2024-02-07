Duqm - The management of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) continues to carry out the work of the first phase of National Road 32, where the completion rate reached 34.5%.

The 16 km long road project starts from the road in front of the Duqm Refinery northwards to the entrance of the Duqm center southwards.

The works of the first phase of the road include the construction of six traffic lanes, three lanes in each direction with a width of about 120 meters, separated by a hardscaped Center Median, between the two directions with road shoulders on both sides for each direction, in addition to service roads on both sides with a total length of about 23 km and a width of about 7.3 m.

The works also include the construction of 4 signalized intersections, one roundabout, and the installation of smart lighting poles (LED) and road signs. The road was designed with high specifications to avoid the accumulation of surface water and flooding, through the construction of 3 major concrete bridges for the wadis in Saay, Jurf, and Dangert.

The project works include all civil works for the building of the road, including excavation, backfilling, laying of base courses, asphalt paving, and concrete construction works for transformers, bridges, and tunnels required at intersections with secondary roads, in addition to the works of extending service networks and lighting, and other complementary works, landscaping, ground services, and channels for future services.

It is worth mentioning that the second phase of the National Road 32 is being worked on with the same specifications and dimensions as the southern section of the road, which is about 13.8 km long, while the National Road 32 coming from the Wilayat of Mahout towards the Wilayat of Duqm is a major thoroughfare for the overall layout of the main road network in SEZAD.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

