DUBAI, UAE : VERTECO, the award-winning specialist in water conservation solutions, smart washroom technologies and smart water management, is proud to announce that it is offering its innovative smart washroom software free of cost to help organizations better manage their operational efficiencies and washroom hygiene as the post-Covid-19 return-to-work trend continues across the UAE.

The innovative software helps companies to manage their cleaning rosters remotely and in real time by replacing the paper roster that is typically taped to doors in restrooms and manually updated by cleaning staff. VERTECO is offering the software free of cost for up to 20 users in an organization.

The smart washroom technology is an advanced, customizable solution that seamlessly integrates IoT environmental and operational sensors with digital restroom 3D mapping to provide intuitive user dashboards and alarms. This real time data can be assessed with a historical overview to understand long-term usage patterns and predict how consumables are used within washrooms, leading to improved customer satisfaction, overall operational efficiencies and, ultimately, a reduction in costs.

The cutting-edge technology is a scaleable smart solution that allows organizations to boost the management of washroom hygiene in line with the number of employees returning to the office.

Companies can implement the free software to schedule cleaning shifts and depending on their setup can then add Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, including people counters and customer feedback, to collect data in real time and use the information to enhance sanitation planning based on fact.

David King, Managing Director of VERTECO for the MENA Region, said: “The addition of smart technology is revolutionizing the way washrooms operate and is leading to significant environmental, hygiene and financial savings, particularly as the UAE recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and employees return to the office.

“The smart washroom software enables companies to monitor the cleaning shifts of washrooms in real time and helps staff to become more accountable. Our solutions can easily be integrated into existing washroom infrastructure at a minimal cost. A customer can make as much, or as little, of their washroom smart as they like – and they can easily scale-up in the future as more staff stop working from home.”

ABOUT VERTECO

VERTECO specialises in water conservation solutions, smart washroom technologies and smart water management, designed to help businesses improve their environmental, hygiene and operational efficiencies.

Founded in the UK in 1992, VERTECO now operates across six continents and in over 35 countries. Since opening the Middle East regional office in Dubai in 2010, VERTECO has been using market defining innovation, research and disruptive technology to deliver water management, water conservation, energy reduction, hygiene and related IoT Smart solutions.

Drawing on almost 30 years’ experience in the environmental space, VERTECO has a full range of water conservation products that help companies reduce such water usage and general wastage.

VERTECO serves some of the MENA region’s most iconic destinations and major companies such as Dubai Airport, EMAAR, Etihad ESCO, Etisalat, Etihad Airways, VOX Cinemas, Dubai Airports, Mall of the Emirates, Mubadala and at Expo 2020 Dubai, amongst many others.

VERTECO has been recognised with a number of accolades. It 2010 it was awarded the Waterwise Marque, in 2012 it was honoured with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s (DEWA) ‘Letter of Recommendation’ and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (QCC) ‘Certificate of Conformity’ and in 2021 it was recognised with the Facilities Management Middle East Supplier of the Year and the Innovation in Facilities Management, Supplier of the Year titles.

In 2018, VERTECO launched www.SaveWaterUAE.com, its own its residential e-commerce platform to help home owners and tenants save water.

For more information visit: www.verteco.com.

