Dubai: From 6th May, AROYA Cruises, Cruise Saudi’s first Cruise Line, will join travel trade leaders, pioneers, and professionals from across the globe as they meet in Dubai for the annual four-day event.

Exhibiting for the first time at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), AROYA Cruises will showcase the newly launched and truly unique cruise line to the global audience. Rooted in its vision to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia, AROYA Cruises is distinctive in its offering and design, and the first of its kind tailored to Arabian preferences. A floating resort with facilities across 18 decks, including 28 Dining options, 20 venues for entertainment, a retail area, and wellness and spa facilities, the recently launched AROYA Cruises celebrates Saudi’s rich cultural heritage and signature Hafawa (hospitality)

Visitors to the AROYA Cruises booth at ATM will have the chance to sample life on board the cruise, as the booth will be influenced by some of the on-ship experiences and designs. With interactive display screens and ship and cabin model displays, the booth will offer an exclusive first insight into this pioneering cruise line.

As the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East, delegates from AROYA Cruises will also use this important platform to sign a number of strategic MoUs and take part in insightful discussions both on stage as part of a panel, and on the ground with industry leaders and trade media.

Turky Kari, Executive Director – Marketing and Corporate Communications, AROYA Cruises, will participate in a panel on ‘The Potential of Cruise: Creating Swell in the Middle East’ taking place on Wednesday 8th May. The session will explore the Middle East's cruise industry potential, outlining the challenges and opportunities to position the Gulf and wider Middle East as a successful cruise destination.

President of AROYA Cruises, Joerg Rudoph said of ATM, “We are excited to be bringing AROYA Cruises to ATM, a crucial event in the trade industry’s calendar. It is such an exciting time for the business, as we launch our first cruise ship to commercial markets and we look forward to showcasing the exceptional facilities, quality design and authentic Arabian experiences onboard AROYA Cruises to those at ATM this May.”

About AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises was first launched in June 2023 as a separate business unit of Cruise Saudi; a 100 percent Public Investment Fund owned business. The premium Cruise Line runs as a separate business unit with an independent operational and management team based in Jeddah. Launched in line with Vision 2023 and Saudi Arabia’s plan to become one of the top global tourism destinations by 2030, AROYA Cruises aims to provide exceptional all-year-round experiences tailored to Saudi and GCC nationals and residents.

www.aroya.com

About Cruise Saudi

Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund-owned business, is a strategic facilitator and a trusted partner to international and local entities, which oversees the development of services and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art cruise terminals, training of ground services, and creation of shore excursions, that will transform the country’s coastlines into a premier global cruise destination. With cruise port facilities in Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam, Cruise Saudi welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add exciting new destinations that reveal Saudi’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders. Operating within the wider context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, Cruise Saudi plans to welcome 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035 and support the country’s wider tourism industry.

www.cruisesaudi.com

For more information on Cruise Saudi and AROYA Cruises please contact: cruisesaudi@wearelotus.co.uk