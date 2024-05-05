With a total of 52 hotel establishments offering a combined 4,315 rooms across various categories

Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is gearing up for a momentous presence at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM), scheduled from May 6 to May 9, 2024. This premier event serves as a significant platform for ADTD to unveil the rich Ajman’s cultural heritage, vibrant Events Calendar, Things to Do diverse tourism offerings, and the remarkable growth trajectory of its tourism sector. In line with its vision for progress, ADTD actively seeks strategic partners during ATM 2024 to foster collaborations and enhance Ajman’s position as a leading destination in global tourism.

Ajman has witnessed a significant surge in tourism, reflecting its growing appeal and popularity among domestic and international travelers. In 2023, October saw a notable 5% increase in tourism activity, accompanied by an impressive 11% surge in the number of visitors. This surge in occupancy rates led to a commendable 5% rise in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR), contributing to an overall 11% growth in Total Revenue Year Over Year (YOY).

International arrivals have seen a remarkable 29% increase in 2023 compared to 2022, with international visitors constituting 60% of Ajman's total arrivals. This surge underscores Ajman’s rising prominence on the global tourism map, with diverse source markets contributing to its success. Notably, the age profile of visitors indicates a significant share occupied by Young Adults (19-35) and Middle-Aged (36-55) travelers, together contributing to around 70% of total arrivals.

Fast forward to Q1 of 2024, and the positive trend continues. Comparing Q1 2024 with the same period in 2023 reveals a 7% increase in total revenues, showcasing a robust financial start to the year. This growth is further supported by a 3% rise in occupancy rates, indicating a strengthening demand for accommodations. Moreover, there has been a notable 9% upsurge in the total number of visitors, signifying sustained interest in Ajman as a preferred travel destination. Additionally, the average Length of Stay (LOS) has increased by 5%, reflecting a favorable trend of visitors spending more time in the city.

The purpose of visit data reveals that leisure remains the primary reason for visiting Ajman, representing around 70% of total arrivals. Furthermore, Ajman’s source markets display a diverse landscape, with GCC countries, Russian Federation, India, the UK, and Egypt featuring prominently among the top international feeder markets. The UAE (local market) remains a crucial contributor, catering to various tourism segments including staycations, corporate business, and MICE activities.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasized the significance of building new partnerships during ATM 2024. He stated, "ATM 2024 marks a pivotal moment for Ajman as we unveil our commitment to Ajman Vision 2030. We are dedicated to showcasing Ajman's vibrant culture, rich heritage, and unparalleled hospitality, aligning with our strategic goals for sustainable tourism development."

Alhashmi further emphasized, "Our participation underscores our strong business perspective and commitment to providing exceptional tourism offerings that align with Ajman's vision for 2030. We look forward to presenting the diverse array of events, activities, and experiences that embody Ajman's unique charm and leave a lasting impression on our visitors. Through building new partnerships, we aim to enhance our tourism sector and contribute significantly to the economic growth and cultural enrichment of Ajman."

ADTD is proud to collaborate with esteemed partners and co-exhibitors at ATM 2024, showcasing a collective commitment to offering world-class hospitality and experiences. Notable participants include Ajman Saray - A Luxury Collection Resort, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, Radisson Blu Hotel, Fairmont Ajman, and a host of other prestigious entities.

This collaborative effort underscores Ajman’s dedication to providing visitors with exceptional accommodation options, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled experiences, ensuring a memorable and enriching stay in Ajman.

Additionally, Ajman boasts a diverse range of accommodation options to suit every traveler's preferences and budget. With a total of 52 hotel establishments offering a combined 4,315 rooms across various categories, Ajman ensures a comfortable and memorable stay for visitors. From luxurious 5-star resorts like Bahi Ajman Palace and Ajman Saray Hotel to convenient hotel apartments and furnished accommodations, Ajman caters to diverse preferences, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Visit the Ajman Stand at ATM 2024, in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Stand ME 1320 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://visit-ajman.ae/en-ajmantourism