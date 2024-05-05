The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will participate in the 33rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), held from April 29 to May 5 of the current year at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, as part of its efforts to enhance the dissemination of legal culture and deliver educational messages using innovative methods, in addition to introducing the new and pioneering services at the regional and international levels.

During a visit to the Department pavilion, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasized the Department's continuous participation in the Abu Dhabi Book Fair and diversification of activities offered to the public to promote legal awareness and deliver educational messages to all members of society, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, on the importance of consolidating legal knowledge among various segments of society as a supportive foundation for upholding the rule of law.

Additionally, the Department's pavilion at the fair displays products made by inmates of correction and rehabilitation centers, their handicrafts, artistic, and creative works to support their efforts in enhancing their experiences and craftsmanship skills to facilitate their integration into society. The pavilion also displays a number of legal publications encompassing a valuable and diverse range of books and specialized journals in the judicial and legal field, as well as providing legal series including newly enacted legislations, research, specialized studies that enrich judicial work, and judgments issued by the Court of Cassation in Abu Dhabi.

The Department's participation in the current book fair focuses on delivering educational messages for the expanded campaigns launched by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness (Masouliya), whether in relation to combating domestic violence and its role in promoting societal awareness of preventive measures against domestic violence, the rights and duties incumbent on families, and the penalties imposed on offenders of such crimes, or the campaign "Respecting Privacy... a Right & Duty," aimed at raising awareness among social media users when sharing personal information and familiarizing them with the legal responsibilities arising from committing privacy violations.

The Department provides family and psychological consultations to visitors at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair through a selection of specialists, in addition to organizing contests and interactive activities in the children corner to educate them and strengthen their family relationships to preserve the cohesion and stability of society.

The Department dedicates a section in its pavilion at the fair to introduce the services of the ADJD’s English Notary Services Bureau, the first of its kind in the Middle East that serves as a key supporter of the business sector by simplifying legal documentation procedures, enhancing ease of doing business to support Abu Dhabi's competitiveness internationally, and its position in global indicators and attractiveness for foreign investment.