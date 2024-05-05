Dubai, UAE – AARK Developers, based in Dubai, UAE, with over 25 years of collective experience crafting iconic residential and hospitality properties, has announced the launch of its latest project SORA Beach Residences. The spectacular new property situated on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, is valued at AED 4 billion.

The project was announced by Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers at an exclusive VIP event hosted at the One&Only, One Za’ abeel in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqer Al Nuaimi; Architect Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan; Fadi Jabri, CEO of Nikken Sekkei FZ Dubai; and Ekta Jain, Head of Interior Design for Shalini Misra Design.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said; “We are delighted to welcome SORA Beach Residences by AARK Developers on Al Marjan Island. A project of this stature truly reflects our commitment to creating unparalleled living experiences for residents and guests on this iconic island that reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s unique natural beauty. With its sophisticated design, sprawling beach front and world-class amenities, SORA Beach Residences will further elevate the appeal of Al Marjan Island and offer an exceptional opportunity to invest in ultra-premium waterfront living. This further reinstates Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a fast-growing investment and lifestyle destination."

Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers, said; “It is with heartfelt gratitude to Mr Abdulla Al Abdouli, Mr Khalifa Abderrahman and all our dignitaries, partners and associates, that I unveil our exceptional SORA Beach Residences. After over two decades in the real estate and hospitality business, we have curated this one-of-its-kind resort-style residences for discerning families who are looking for a well-balanced lifestyle. Our latest project is slated to be one of the largest properties presented by a private developer - therefore marking a significant milestone for AARK Developers. This solidifies our commitment to delivering excellence in the UAE’s vibrant real estate landscape. We are thankful to the leadership of the country for fuelling economic growth, lifestyle upgrades, and the allure of waterfront living - leading to unprecedented demand for luxury living at its finest.

With its unparalleled beachfront location, iconic design, and top-of-the-line amenities, the SORA Beach Residences will not only redefine but also set a new standard for upscale living in Al Marjan Island. The team and strategic partners have collaborated to craft an experience that transcends mere accommodation and fosters a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort and opulence in one of UAE’s fastest-growing emirates. With a deep understanding of the region and a thorough study of the UAE real estate market, AARK Developers have put together a dedicated, in-house sales team to present this ultra luxury beach front property to investors and residents.

The new property will be the first of its kind high-rise in Al Marjan Island, standing tall with 18 floors of unobstructed sea views from every residence. With a built-up area of 1.8M square feet, residents will enjoy exclusive access to over 50 world-class amenities, including a private beach club, five-star dining options, an infinity sky bar and pool and even a private ferry shuttle service for convenient transportation around the island. In addition, this groundbreaking project boasts the largest beachfront in Al Marjan Island, offering unparalleled private beach access spanning 1,000 feet.

The property’s unique architectural design has been conceptualized by renowned Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, the creatives behind global iconic landmarks in Asia, Middle East and most recently the acclaimed One Zabeel development in Dubai. “We are proud to introduce our next iconic design in the UAE with SORA Beach Residences. Our commitment to excellence and ability to seamlessly blend aesthetic beauty with practical functionality have earned us international acclaim and numerous prestigious awards. This architectural marvel will have unique design elements such as magnificent halls, splendid facades and a larger-than-life lobby atrium with a striking 140 feet high arch. This is slated to be one of the grandest atriums ever seen in the region,” explains Fadi Jabri, the CEO of Nikken Sekkei FZ Dubai.

The timeless interiors OF SORA Beach Residences will be done by Shalini Misra Design, a multi-award winning interior design practice, with offices in London, New York, Delhi and Dubai. "Our design aesthetic merges traditional and contemporary elements with exceptional quality craftsmanship, unforgettably beautiful artworks and attention to detail in spaces that both capture the imagination and stand the test of time. We are excited to now bring this design philosophy to create unique interiors for the stunning SORA Beach Residences. Our interiors complement the remarkable architecture of Nikken Sekkei, acting an extension of the views and the breathtaking landscape with stunning materials and finishes and a serene colour palette,” says Shalini Misra, Founder & Creative Director of the design firm.

AARK Developers will be announcing further details and exclusively tailored payment opportunities to investors, tourists and residents who are keen to invest in this prime beachfront property.

About AARK Developers

AARK Developers was founded by industry veteran Rahul Kumar Gupta, who brings over two decades of real estate expertise in India and the UAE. With a focus on strategic growth and a commitment to deliver exceptional value to customers, Mr. Gupta has built a reputation for successfully executing projects on time.

In addition to this landmark SORA Beach Residence project, AARK Developers have recently completed and delivered Gardenia Living in Arjan and they will also be delivering AARK Residences in DubaiLand in Q4 of 2024. In the pipeline for the developer is yet another project AARK Terraces that will be revealed in Q3 this year. AARK Developers has acquired a substantial number of plots in strategic locations such as DubaiLand, Arjan and JVC which will further roll out their ambitious plans in the UAE. These future developments will continue to embody the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and unparalleled luxury.

As we expand our footprint across the UAE, our goal remains to create living spaces that blend luxury, comfort, and convenience while crafting unforgettable lifestyle experiences. We leverage global design practices and sustainable technologies to build homes that stand out for aesthetics and practicality.

For more information - https://aarkdevelopers.com/

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.