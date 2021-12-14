Dubai, UAE : Trucare, the Middle East’s leading distributor of the world’s finest brands and licensed products in the baby care, toys, apparel, back-to-school, travel, and home and accessories division, has announced its acquisition of exclusive distributorship for Fade Fit scooters, Hello Bello, Baby Bjorn, Fat Brain Toys, and Nanobebe. The company now also holds the license to manufacture and distribute PUBG and Pepsi products in the apparel and accessories categories.

These household names are added to Trucare’s current portfolio that already boasts distribution rights of over 80 globally renowned brands like Tommee Tippee, Leap Frog, Fridababy, Kaufmann, Playgro, The First Years, Boon, Yookidoo, Disney Baby, and Lamaze, among many others. In addition, it has amassed the distribution and manufacturing rights of over 30 of the world’s best licenses including Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Warner Brothers, DC, Cartoon Network, Universal, Nickelodeon as well as movies and TV series like Friends, Game of Thrones, House of Dragon, Harry Potter, Matrix, Mortal Combat and more. This has allowed Trucare to produce merchandise starring all-time favorite characters in The Avengers, Justice League, Eternals, Deadpool, Spiderman, X-men, Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Cars, Frozen, Toy Story, Trolls, Tom & Jerry, Powerpuff Girls, Paw Patrol, Dora, Sponge Bob along with other classic heroes.

Joining the Trucare family of trusted brands is Hello Bello, a company co-founded by parents and actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard with the promise to provide premium products at the most reasonable cost because every child deserves the best. Their range of diapering bundles, vitamins, personal and home care products are also carefully crafted to be safe and effective for babies and better for the planet.

In line with its vision to keep kids active, healthy and happy, Fade Fit launches its first ever range of active and outdoor toys, the Fade Fit scooters with exclusive distribution given to Trucare. The Fade Fit Kids Cruisers come in three different models for ages two to eight while the Street Cruisers are perfect for pre-teens to adults who are young at heart. All handlebars are adjustable and fold up for easy storage and transportation. The Fade Fit Scooters are now available online via Mumzworld.com and in stores at Babyshop Arabia.

Committed to bringing award-winning brands that parents all over the world love, Trucare is excited to make Baby Bjorn available in the region. Baby Bjorn enjoys regular spotlight for being dubbed as one of the best baby carriers and bouncers in the market. The Swedish family-owned business has a long history spanning 60 years of developing good, functional and safe products for the littlest ones until the age of three.

Toy specialists, Fat Brain Toys, are also coming to the region via Trucare with its mission to enrich families and provide “a smarter way to play” by inspiring creativity and sparking curiosity through well-designed and world-class toys and games.

Finally, Trucare presents Nanobebe, widely known for their specially designed baby bottles with an innovation award. Lauded by different sources as “revolutionary” and the “best bottle for breastfed babies,” Nanobebe has more surface area than a traditional bottle allowing milk to warm up faster while still preserving the precious nutrients.

With unparalleled growth for the last 16 years and all these brands and licenses under one roof, Trucare is rapidly realising its vision of becoming a leading player in global trading. Its business model is meticulously constructed for seamless distribution, development and marketing of brands, alongside ensuring a great inventory turnover ratio. In every step of Trucare’s extensive supply chain and distribution network, the team’s accuracy in planning and forecasting coupled with an in-depth understanding of the market they cater to guarantee maximum profitability and business growth. With its core values of honesty, integrity and diligence, it has maintained the strongest partnerships with some of the most trusted retailers in the region including Babyshop, Mamas and Papas, Toys R Us, Early Learning Center, Hamleys, Mumzworld, Firstcry, Amazon, Namshi, Sivvi, Styli, Noon, Homes R Us, Home Box, Home Centre, Carrefour, and Lulu Hypermarket, to name a few.

