The 9 th edition of the prestigious competition sees more than 230 riders from over 20 countries compete across 18 categories for a total prize pot of AED685,000

edition of the prestigious competition sees more than 230 riders from over 20 countries compete across 18 categories for a total prize pot of AED685,000 The Cup will also see the return of FBMA Talent, a competitive category for

up-and-coming Emirati riders

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Organisers of The International Show Jumping Cup have announced that the prestigious international event will return this month for the 9th edition. The best riders from the UAE, the region and the world will be competing from Friday 14 January to Sunday 16 January at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

Organised by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) and supported by a range of strategic partners, the previous eight editions have firmly established the event as one of the most respected competitions on the international equestrian circuit.

The FMBA International Show Jumping Cup returns in 2022 with one of the biggest competitor fields ever, with more than 230 riders from over 20 countries competing across 18 event categories for a total prize pot of AED685,000. The event provides a special platform for female riders and showjumpers both across the UAE and internationally. The categories and the respective prize monies are CSICh-A, CSIJ-A, CSIYR, CSIYH, National Special, CSIL2* and the return of the FBMA Talent Category.

Audiences wishing to tune in to catch all the showjumping action can watch live streams on YouTube and on Yas TV.

Organisers have also revealed the launch of a sports videography workshop, which will be held for two consecutive days, teaching participants all about sports videography, correct camera use and settings in order to capture the perfect moments and get the best results.

Running on 15 and 16 January at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, the ‘Basics of Videography’ workshop aims to teach participants everything related to sports photography and will address the challenges facing videographers, how to overcome them, the best settings to use to capture the best content as well as a set of tips to enhance your sports videography skills.

The annual FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood “Mother of the Nation” and the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and the President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

Organized by FBMA, the event has welcomed the incredible support from Platinum Partners: Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and LONGINES. Strategic Partners include the UAE Equestrian & Racing Federation (UAEERF) and FEI, while Gold Partner Al-Shira’aa Stables continues its unwavering support. Furthermore, Etisalat returns as Telecom Partner, while Etihad Aviation Group is the Official Airline Partner, and Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club is Venue Partner, and the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is Hotel Partner. Finally, the event will be supported by Healthcare Partner, Burjeel Hospital.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation said: “The championship has established itself as a large event on the global equestrian calendar with its high level of competition and elite riders participating in different categories, and it continues to provide opportunities for young athletes to showcase their skills and talents on an international stage”.

“With The International Show Jumping Cup back for its 9th edition, it brings a spirit of hope to both the participants and fans, as they prepare to enjoy some of best talents in show jumping compete across a range of scheduled events.”

“For many years, the championship has set the standard for professionalism and organisation and the team continue to work closely with the event to bring new levels of inspiration and success, and we are looking forward to participating in the 2022 edition.”

HE Aref Hamed Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “We are delighted with the number of participants that have signed up to compete in the ninth Fatima Bint Mubarak International Showjumping Academy Cup, confirming the value and position of this prestigious competition at the global level.”

“The event has drawn 230 participants from 20 countries vying for honours in 18 different competition categories in this annual event held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, as part of her pioneering role in supporting the advancement of women in all fields, including sports.”

HE Al Awani commended the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of both, the Board of Directors of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Club, for their efforts in the continuous development of female sporting opportunities.

“The competition represents one of the most important achievements of the Academy under its framework of ambitious programs and initiatives to develop women's sports,” he said.

“It has become an important venue for elite international riders and offers an ideal opportunity for Emirati female riders, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council attaches great importance to supporting the Academy's plans and sporting events.”

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy is keen to promote the participation of the nation's young women in every sport.

HE Al Awani expressed his appreciation to the Academy, the Equestrian Federation, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and all the sponsors of the event, wishing success to all participants in the tournament.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Board member at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, expressed FBMA’s gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, for her continuous support to Emirati women. She said: “We have recently celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the UAE, and this great nation has been built with the full support of Emirati women. At FBMA, we are committed to empowering female athletes and increasing the range of events that we offer to women across the UAE. The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup remains one of our flagship competitions, as it not only allows our local talent to shine in the global spotlight but has grown in recent years to be regarded as one of the Middle East’s top equestrian events on the calendar.

“We continue to offer women in the local community an opportunity to participate in international sporting events – a very important facet of FBMA’s work,” added Dr. Al Hajeri. “With this in mind, we are delighted to welcome back the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, in its ninth edition and we hope that this platform to compete in the professional world of sport inspires them to achieve great things in the next 50 years of the UAE’s ongoing journey.”

“On behalf of the Longines management, we are delighted to be the Title Partner, Official Watch and Official Timekeeper of the Emirates Longines Show Jumping League and take part in the 9th edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup as part of the League. With our longstanding ties with equestrian sports that date back to 1878, Longines will continue to nurture its enduring relationship with the equestrian community at this event renowned for its prestige and elite status. Driven by our universally recognized excellence, we will further support the boldest riders in show jumping for their precision and elegance in their performances, the same values we uphold in watchmaking,” Longines Regional Brand Manager for the Middle East and South East Asia, Patrick Aoun said.

The FMBA International Show Jumping Cup will follow strict government guidelines on Covid-19 precautions to ensure the safety of all participants, attendees and staff.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sharan Sunner

sharansunner@sevenmedia.ae

About Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) is a not-for-profit Government entity of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Established in October 2010, the Academy is headed by its Chairwoman, H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazaa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is dedicated to promoting and facilitating women’s sports in the UAE. The FBMA strives to make sports an element of daily life for UAE national women of all age, background, and physical condition; to encourage Emirati women to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle, and to further instil the values of sport in the public consciousness of the UAE. The FBMA serves this significant mission by hosting a number of local, regional and international sports events; facilitating community activities; managing and developing local talent and through its education and research work.

http://www.fbma.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022