Branch of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd will undertake the construction works for Diriyah Arena, three office buildings, and parking for 4,000 vehicles, marking another major milestone in Diriyah’s transformation into a world-class cultural and lifestyle destination.

The new 20,000-seat Diriyah Arena will anchor a dynamic mixed-use complex blending heritage and innovation, designed to host concerts, sports, and global events.

DIRIYAH, Diriyah Company has awarded a contract worth $1.53 billion (SAR 5.75 billion) to Branch of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd for the construction works of the Arena Block, a district that includes the multi-purpose indoor Diriyah Arena, three mixed-use office buildings, and a parking facility.

Diriyah Arena will have a gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 74,000 square meters and is designed as a flexible and scalable venue to accommodate events such as concerts, sporting events, esports competitions, exhibitions, and live shows. With a seating capacity of 20,000 spectators, it aims to attract residents and visitors from around the world.

Designed by renowned global architecture firm HKS Inc., the Diriyah Arena’s design draws inspiration from the natural geology surrounding Diriyah, while honoring traditional Najdi architectural elements, creating a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

The Diriyah Arena will enhance the quality of life in Diriyah by providing a space for residents and visitors to enjoy events, fostering community spirit, and contributing to overall well-being.

In addition to the Diriyah Arena, the Arena Block development will include three mixed-use office plots designed by international architects John McAslan + Partners, covering approximately 114,000 square meters, supported by state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure. The contract also includes over 4,000 parking spaces to support both Diriyah Arena events and office facilities.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “The iconic Diriyah Arena will be a landmark entertainment complex in Diriyah that reinforces the City of Earth’s growing global role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s artistic and cultural future, in alignment with Vision 2030. By attracting both residents and global visitors to experience world-class sports and performances, the Diriyah Arena firmly demonstrates our commitment to creating a world-leading gathering place. It also highlights the rapid progress we are making in developing a diverse range of assets across the Diriyah project.”

Yang Zhiyuan, CEO of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd.(Middle East), said: “This award marks a significant milestone for CHEC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CHEC will bring to the project a wealth of global experience, technical expertise, and a proven track record in delivering the complex. We will mobilize the best resources and talents from across our international network and strive for excellence to ensure the successful and timely delivery of this world-class Arena. We remain committed to delivering excellence in support of Vision 2030. We are deeply proud to be part of it.”

This contract is the latest in a series of major announcements so far in 2025 as Diriyah Company continues to accelerate its development program for Diriyah, realizing milestone after milestone.

In addition to this contract, December 2024 saw China Harbour Engineering Company awarded a $202.2 million (SAR 758.5) million contract by Diriyah Company for bulk excavation works.

The Diriyah Arena will join world-class cultural and entertainment assets in Diriyah including the Royal Diriyah Opera House, nine museums, and academies, all featuring Najdi architectural elements inspired by the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Diriyah is a large-scale urban development project spanning 14-square kilometers that will include homes for approximately 100,000 residents, generate over 178,000 jobs, host approximately 50 million annual visits, and contribute around $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth’, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.