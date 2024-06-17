Social media
HORSE RACING

Muraad lands Qatar Derby at Chantilly

Ridden by loyal partner Loritz Mendizabal and trained by Damien De Watrigant, Muraad pulled clear in the final stretch

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 17, 2024
QATARHORSE RACING
Yas Horse Racing Management’s Muraad won the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC)-sponsored the Gr1 PA Qatar Derby des Pur-Sang Arabes de 4 Ans, a 2,000m contest for four-year-old Purebred Arabians, at Chantilly, France, on Sunday.
Ridden by loyal partner Loritz Mendizabal and trained by Damien De Watrigant, Muraad pulled clear in the final stretch and held on the late challenge of G Neivens-owned and D Morisson-trained Extra Time by a neck to win the race which saw 11 four-year-old Arabian runners. Al Shaqab Racing’s Luwsail came third.
President of the Asian Equestrian Federation and Vice-Chairman of QREC Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiya presented the trophies to the winners.
