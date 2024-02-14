The 2024 and 11th Edition of CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines is set to captivate equestrian enthusiasts from around the world as it returns to Doha from February 22-24. The three-day event promises an exhilarating showcase of top-notch horsemanship, as horses and riders from participating countries gather to compete in a thrilling display of skill, precision, and elegance.

The anticipation is palpable as the elite horses and their riders prepare to make their way to the magnificent Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to promoting equestrian excellence. From USA, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, UAE, France and more, this year features an impressive lineup of over 20 countries and spectators can expect fierce competitions and breathtaking displays of athleticism.

Prior to the event, all participating horses will undergo rigorous veterinary checks alongside strict protocols carried out by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) to ensure their health and well-being. The welfare of the horses remains paramount to the Organizing Committee. Every precaution will be taken to guarantee that each horse is in peak physical condition, allowing them to perform at their very best.

In addition to the veterinary assessments, comprehensive training sessions have also been scheduled for all competing horses. For yet another year, world class riders and their crews will grace the Al Shaqab grounds to prepare for the region’s most anticipated equestrian event with world class facilities. At CHI AL SHAQAB Presented by Longines, the fair and competitive playing field will allow for equestrian excellence at its highest.

Speaking ahead of the arrivals, Khalid Sanad, the Sports Manager stated, “We extend a heartfelt welcome to the magnificent horses and dedicated participants who bring life and vibrancy to CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines. As the curtain rises on the event this year, we embrace the beauty, partnership and dedication between riders and their horses. We urge all our visitors to feel the incredible spirit of camaraderie and find inspiration in the shared love for these noble creatures.” Beyond the thrilling competitions, spectators can expect a captivating atmosphere filled with excitement and entertainment. The event will feature an array of attractions including delicious cuisine, and exclusive shopping opportunities. Families, equestrian enthusiasts, and sports lovers alike will find themselves immersed in an unforgettable experience at CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines.

