Sheikh Faisal bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani’s homebred Gold Lily won the Sawda Natheel Stakes at the Al Uqda Racecourse on Thursday.

The four-year-old filly took the day’s feature, a 1200m contest for two-year-old+ Thoroughbred fillies and mares for trainer Mohamed Khaled Elahmed under jockey Anas Al Seyabi.

Gold Lily defeated Yousuf Mubarak YA Al Kuwari-owned and Hamad Al Jehani-trained Miracle Nation by a length and a quarter to notch up her second victory in a row for and in the process Al Seyabi also notched up his third win of the day. Al Hedfa Stud’s Little Helen finished two lengths and a quarter behind Miracle Nation to come third.

Earlier, Gold Lily won the Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 4) during the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club’s (QREC) second meeting on November 25.

Al-Seyabi also won the first two race of the day as he guided Khalifa bin Sheail KHJ Al Kuwari-owned and Julian Smart-trained Ejaaby to 1400m Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for three-six-year-olds victory in the event opener and in the second race rode Jassim bin Hamad MA Al Atteya’s Nooran to victory in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate for three-six-year-olds 1400m race.

4th Al Uqda Meeting - Sawda Natheel Stakes

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Sawda Natheel Stakes - Thoroughbred (Fillies & Mares) (Class 2)

Gold Lily, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Anas Al Seyabi

Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (3yo Only) (Class 4)

Serengeti Sunset, Hamad Al Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 35-55 (Class 5)

Qawaafi, Mohammed Ghazali, Lukas Delozier

Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Class 5): Karakoul, MHK Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6): Ray’q, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6): Nooran, Jassim Hamad Al Atteya, Anas Al Seyabi

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6): Ejaaby, Julian Colin Smart, Anas Al Seyabi.

