Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club-sponsored Qatar Coupe de France des Chevaux Arabes today

As part of the series of the races sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) at Europe’s renowned racecourses, the Qatar Coupe de France des Chevaux Arabes will be held today at Chantilly, France.

The 1,600m Group 2 PA contest has been held under QREC-sponsorship for several years now and more than a Qatari-owned horse has won its title. Talented promising runners will head to the starting gates of this race, which showcases the speed of the competitors before they head over longer distances at Deauville, France, during the summer.

According to the declarations announced 48 hours ago, five horses will be in the fray, including two runners bred and owned by Al Shaqab Racing. Mahsoub (Al Mourtajez x Al Fahda), who won for the first time out when he took the Qatar Prix Massoud, which was run over 1,400m, at Bordeaux Le Bouscat, France, on 1st April this year. He is trained by Thomas Fourcy and will seek to remain unbeaten with Christophe Soumillon in the saddle.

The other representative of Al Shaqab Racing is Al Jori (Al Mamun Monlau x Muzoon). The bay filly has been supplemented by trainer Jean de Mieulle and will be ridden on debut by Alexis Pouchin. While still inexperienced, she is expected to show promise on her first ever outing, especially as she is a full sister to Afjan, also bred and owned by Al Shaqab Racing, who has already secured a Gr1 PA and A Gr3 PA victories.

Mureb (Gazwan x Manisha), running in the silks of Al Asayl France also has one win for one run on his scorecard. The Francois Rohaut-trained gelding had a tight win over 1,600m in the Prix Norniz at La Teste-Bassin Arcachon, France, on 17th May. Under jockey Anthony Crastus, he will aim at another win on his second outing.

The declarations also feature Safre Tourettes (Mister Ginoux x Noasis Tourettes) who will carry the colours of Khalifa Bin Sheail al-Kuwari.

He is one of the two most experienced runners in the race. He won on debut when he landed the Qatar Prix Denouste, over 1,500m, at Tarbes, France on 20th April. He then finished a good third behind Mureb in the Prix Norniz, so on this third, start, the Damien De Watrigant-trained colt will have a renewed challenge with Mureb, and, under jockey Fabrice Veron, will seek to emerge victorious at Chantilly.

Wasib (No Risk Al Maury x Hurra) owned by Al Nujaifi Racing Ltd completes the list, giving trainer Damien De Watrigant another runner in the race. He will be ridden by jockey Ioritz Mendizabal

Qatar Coupe de France des Chevaux Arabes will see the majority of the filed taking on against each other. Some of them will certainly seek to reverse the form with the ones who beat them earlier while others will endeavour to confirm their merit, continue to excel and remain unbeaten, like Mahsoub and Mureb.

Alshanfara (AF Albahar x Baldora De Brugere) in the colours of Abdulla bin Mohamed Abdulla Hamad al-Attiyah won the 2023 renewal of the Qatar Coupe de France des Chevaux Arabes for trainer Thomas Foucry. On only his second racecourse appearance he made an excellent impression when landing his first victory.

Although he remained towards the back of the field throughout, Alshanfara stayed on with a flourish inside the final stages and was ridden to success by Cristian Demuro ahead of the favourite Ejaaby (General x Ajaayib).

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).