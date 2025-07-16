Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Islamic Bank, has announced the results for the six months’ period ended 30 June 2025. Net Profit attributable to the Shareholders of the Bank amounted to QAR 2,175 Million for the six months’ period ended 30 June 2025 representing a growth of 5.3% over the same period in 2024.

Basic earnings per share for the six months period ended 30 June 2025 is QAR 0.92 compared to QAR 0.87 for the six months period ended 30 June 2024.

The Board of Directors of QIB have authorized the distribution of interim cash dividend to shareholders of QAR 0.40 per share i.e. 40% of the nominal share value payable to eligible shareholders as at the close of trading on 24 July 2025, subject to Qatar Central Bank approval.

Total Assets of the Bank as at 30 June 2025 stands at QAR 212.1 Billion representing a growth of 5.6% compared to QAR 200.8 Billion as at 31 December 2024 and up by 10.3% compared to 30 June 2024. Financing and investing activities were the primary drivers for the asset growth. Financing assets as at 30 June 2025 reached QAR 130.8 Billion, having grown by 4.4% compared to December 2024 and up by 3.1% compared to June 2024. Investment Securities reached QAR 60.1 Billion as at 30 June 2025, up by 13.4% against December 2024 and a growth of 21.9% compared to June 2024. Customer Deposits stand at QAR 135 Billion as at 30 June 2025 registering a growth of 8.0% compared to December 2024 and up by 10% compared to June 2024. Finance to Deposit Ratio of the Bank was 96.8% as at 30 June 2025, which is one of the lowest among its peer banks in Qatar reflecting the Bank’s strong and stable liquidity position.

Total Income for the six months’ period ended 30 June 2025 was QAR 5,642.8 Million compared to QAR 5,609.3 Million for the same period in 2024 registering a growth of 0.6%. Net income from financing and investing activities stand at QAR 5,127.8 Million for the six months’ ended 30 June 2025.

Total Operating Expenses for the six months’ period ended 30 June 2025 was QAR 537.7 Million. Efficient cost containment enabled the Bank to bring down the cost to income ratio to 16.4% which continues to be the lowest in the Qatari Banking sector.

QIB was able to manage the ratio of non-performing financing assets to total financing assets at 1.75%, one of the lowest in the industry, reflecting the quality of the Bank’s financing assets portfolio and its effective risk management framework. QIB continues to pursue the conservative impairment policy by building precautionary impairment charge for financing assets, other assets and other provisions and maintain a healthy coverage ratio for non-performing financing assets to 95.1% as at 30 June 2025.

Total Shareholders’ Equity of the Bank as at 30 June 2025 stands at QAR 28.1 Billion representing a growth of 3.4% compared to QAR 27.2 Billion as at 31 December 2024 and up by 9.2% compared to 30 June 2024. Total Capital adequacy of the Bank as per the new guidelines of QCB is 22% as at 30 June 2025, higher than the minimum regulatory requirements prescribed by Qatar Central Bank and Basel Committee.

In June 2025, Fitch Ratings affirmed QIB credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook. In June 2025 Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) affirmed the Long-term deposit ratings at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook. In March 2025, Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI) has affirmed the Bank’s Long-term rating to ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook.

In the first half of 2025, QIB continued to demonstrate a strong performance and leadership in the banking sector, earning multiple awards that reflect its ongoing commitment to excellence.

QIB has been named Bank of the Year in the Middle East by The Banker and has received Qatar’s Best Islamic Bank and Qatar’s Best Digital Bank for SMEs at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, reaffirming its market leadership and dedication to delivering innovative Shari’a compliant digital financial solutions.

Among the most recent achievements, QIB Group CEO has been named MENA Islamic Banker of The Year and the Bank has been awarded the Best Bank for Cross-Border Transactions By MEED. Additionally, QIB has received two major accolades at The Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards 2025; CEO Leadership Achievement for Qatar and Best Managed Bank in Qatar awards.

The Bank has also reinforced its position at the forefront of AI-driven banking innovation in the region and has been recognized as Best Consumer Bank & Best Personalized Advice in Qatar and the Middle East at AI in Finance awards 2025 by Global Finance.

QIB was also featured in the Middle East’s Forbes Top 100 Listed Companies 2025, ranking 2nd in Qatar and 32nd across all listed companies in the Middle East.

These accolades are a continuation of the Bank’s numerous recognitions received in the first quarter, such as Best Bank in Qatar, Best Islamic Bank in Qatar, and Best SME Bank in Qatar by Global Finance as well as Qatar’s Best Bank for High Net Worth individuals award by Euromoney.